O’Donnell/50

ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. O'Donnell

ELMA — Ron and Linda (Lewis) O’Donnell will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. A family dinner will be hosted by their children at a later date.

They were married April 11, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

He retired from Mayo Clinic as a nurse assistant, and she retired from being a daycare worker.

They have four children. Rachael Potter of Rochester, Minn., Megan Walton of Atlanta, Ga., T.J. O’Donnell of Elma, and Molly Litterer of Greene. They also have 10 grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 2213 190th St., Elma, IA 50628.

