{{featured_button_text}}
Try Pie

Try Pie receives a $3,000 Norwex Foundation grant.

Norwex Foundation donates $3,000 to Try Pie Bakery

WATERLOO — The Norwex Foundation for a Brighter Future recently awarded $3,000 to Try Pie Bakery, a social enterprise structured youth ministry that uses employment as an opportunity to equip young women for their futures.

A donation was made Sept. 10, when the Norwex Foundation presented a check on behalf of the nominating Norwex consultant, Laura Sauls.

A total of $157,500 was distributed between 22 charities across the U.S.

Established in 2017, the Norwex Foundation for a Brighter Future is the charitable arm of Norwex.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments