Norwex Foundation donates $3,000 to Try Pie Bakery
WATERLOO — The Norwex Foundation for a Brighter Future recently awarded $3,000 to Try Pie Bakery, a social enterprise structured youth ministry that uses employment as an opportunity to equip young women for their futures.
A donation was made Sept. 10, when the Norwex Foundation presented a check on behalf of the nominating Norwex consultant, Laura Sauls.
A total of $157,500 was distributed between 22 charities across the U.S.
Established in 2017, the Norwex Foundation for a Brighter Future is the charitable arm of Norwex.
