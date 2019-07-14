{{featured_button_text}}

Norris/50

CEDAR FALLS — Mike and Carolyn Norris will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 6 to 9 p.m. July 20 at the Majestic Moon Party & Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave., in Waterloo

Mike Norris and Carolyn Lowe were married Aug. 2, 1969.

Carolyn, now retired, was a nurse practitioner, and Mike is a retired florist.

Hosting the event will be their family, Dave Norris and wife Carla of Pinehurst, N.C., and Scott Norris and wife Kellie of Waterloo, and grandchildren Jack Norris, Anna Norris, Lincoln Norris and Kollman Norris.

No invitations will be sent. Cards may be sent to them at 3902 Legacy Lane, No. 3, Cedar Falls 50613.

