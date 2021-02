Norma Yungtum

SUMNER-Norma Yungtum will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.

She was born February 28, 1921, in Westgate to Gus and Ada Plaster.

She later married Fred Yungtum in 1943 and they made their home in Sumner.

Their family includes: Dennis and Barb Yungtum and Family, Darrell and Sharon Hirsch and family.

Cards can be sent to: Terrace Assisted Living, 915 W. 1st St., Sumner, 50674.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0