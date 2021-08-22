 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nona Christopher
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Nona Christopher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nona Christopher

Nona Christopher

Nona ChristopherCEDAR FALLS-Nona Christopher is celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower and time with family.

Nona was born on August 24, 1926, in Waterloo to Ralph and Berniece Miller.

Her family includes two children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Nona is known as a Mahjong Guru.

She will not only be celebrating her birthday this week, but also teaching her children and grandchildren how to play Mahjong. Wish us luck!

Cards can be sent to: 5300 Main St., #8, Cedar Falls, 50613.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News