Nona ChristopherCEDAR FALLS-Nona Christopher is celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower and time with family.

Nona was born on August 24, 1926, in Waterloo to Ralph and Berniece Miller.

Her family includes two children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Nona is known as a Mahjong Guru.

She will not only be celebrating her birthday this week, but also teaching her children and grandchildren how to play Mahjong. Wish us luck!

Cards can be sent to: 5300 Main St., #8, Cedar Falls, 50613.

