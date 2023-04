MARION – Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Noltensmeier of Marion celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house for family and friends on April 22.

LeRoy of Reinbeck and the former Ranae Wolthoff of Grundy Center were married on April 21,1973, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center.

The couple are blessed with two children and four grandchildren: Brian and Kelly Noltensmeier of Marion and Chad and Chris Andersen of Springville, and grandchildren Emily, Claire, Gabriel and Garrett.