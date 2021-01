Noah Rossin

Noah Rossin, your family in Iowa wants to thank you for your 19 years of service in the United States Navy, Submarine Division.

Congratulations on your promotion to Chief! We are so proud of you! Sending love from your family in Iowa.

God bless and we hope you had a Merry Christmas!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0