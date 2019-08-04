Nie/ 50
JESUP — Nicholas and Dolores Wirtz Nie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Gilbertville American Legion.
They were married Aug. 16, 1969, at St. Athanasius Church in Jesup.
Hosting the event will be their children, Chris and Lindsay Nie of La Porte City, Lisa and Zach Etringer of Gilbertville, Mary Jo and Jake Nickel of Cedar Rapids, Mark and Laura Nie of Elko Minn., Ryan Nie of Mahwah, N.J., and Justin and Britney Nie of Hazel Green, Wis. They also have nine grandchildren.
