 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nicholas 'Nick' Junk

  • 0
nicholas 'nick' junk .jpg

Nicholas 'Nick' Junk 

Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986—July 24, 2005

Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986 – July 24, 2005

This is for someone special,

As loved as one can be,

For you were everything in life,

You meant the world, you see.

However, life can be unkind

When hearts are torn in two,

But nothing could ever compare

To the pain of losing you.

But all the love you left behind

Forever will live on,

People are also reading…

So until we meet again

Rest peacefully, dear son.

Love & Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony & Rylee

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News