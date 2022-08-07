Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986—July 24, 2005

Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986 – July 24, 2005

This is for someone special,

As loved as one can be,

For you were everything in life,

You meant the world, you see.

However, life can be unkind

When hearts are torn in two,

But nothing could ever compare

To the pain of losing you.

But all the love you left behind

Forever will live on,

So until we meet again

Rest peacefully, dear son.

Love & Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony & Rylee