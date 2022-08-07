Nicholas “Nick” Junk
July 20, 1986—July 24, 2005
Nicholas “Nick” Junk
July 20, 1986 – July 24, 2005
This is for someone special,
As loved as one can be,
For you were everything in life,
You meant the world, you see.
However, life can be unkind
When hearts are torn in two,
But nothing could ever compare
To the pain of losing you.
But all the love you left behind
Forever will live on,
So until we meet again
Rest peacefully, dear son.
Love & Miss You,
Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony & Rylee