Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986 – July 24, 2005

I didn’t get a chance to say I love you,

You were gone before we got that far.

All I know is now I really need you,

Yet when I look for you, you aren’t there.

You once said you would never forget me,

Yet how am I to know without you here?

Such emptiness! Like what I feel within me,

Neither flesh or tears, just cold thin air.

Sometimes alone, I feel your arms around me,

And all my need for you spills out in pain.

Jagged memories of you surround me,

I cannot think I won’t see you again.

By Nick Junk

Love & Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony & Rylee