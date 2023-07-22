Nicholas “Nick” Junk
July 20, 1986 – July 24, 2005
I didn’t get a chance to say I love you,
You were gone before we got that far.
All I know is now I really need you,
Yet when I look for you, you aren’t there.
You once said you would never forget me,
Yet how am I to know without you here?
Such emptiness! Like what I feel within me,
Neither flesh or tears, just cold thin air.
Sometimes alone, I feel your arms around me,
And all my need for you spills out in pain.
Jagged memories of you surround me,
I cannot think I won’t see you again.
By Nick Junk
Love & Miss You,
Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony & Rylee