Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986—July 24, 2005

Sometimes we want to be alone,

Just go away and hide,

To sit and think of memories

When you were at our side.

The smiles and laughter we did share

Are times we miss with you,

Now all we have are memories

Of things we used to do.

So, as we live our lives down here

And go from day to day,

We think about our memories

And things you had to say.

Those memories make us smile

When we are feeling sad,

But memories will have to do,

What little time we had.

Love and Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony, and Rylee

