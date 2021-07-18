Nicholas “Nick” Junk
July 20, 1986—July 24, 2005
Sometimes we want to be alone,
Just go away and hide,
To sit and think of memories
When you were at our side.
The smiles and laughter we did share
Are times we miss with you,
Now all we have are memories
Of things we used to do.
So, as we live our lives down here
And go from day to day,
We think about our memories
And things you had to say.
Those memories make us smile
When we are feeling sad,
But memories will have to do,
What little time we had.
Love and Miss You,
Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony, and Rylee