Nicholas “Nick” Junk
July 20, 1986—July 24, 2005
Your bike is in the garage,
The fish you caught is on the wall,
And people hear your voice
Whenever they may call.
These are memories of you,
They are things we hold so dear,
Many times we think of them
Just wishing you were here.
Sometimes memories make us laugh,
At times they make us cry,
But we hold dear those thoughts,
They help to get us by.
So with these thoughts of you
We try to find a way
To carry on our lives
’Til we meet again some day.
Love and Miss You,
Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony and Rylee
