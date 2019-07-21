{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Junk

Nick Junk

Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986—July 24, 2005

Your bike is in the garage,

The fish you caught is on the wall,

And people hear your voice

Whenever they may call.

These are memories of you,

They are things we hold so dear,

Many times we think of them

Just wishing you were here.

Sometimes memories make us laugh,

At times they make us cry,

But we hold dear those thoughts,

They help to get us by.

So with these thoughts of you

We try to find a way

To carry on our lives

’Til we meet again some day.

Love and Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony and Rylee

