Newman-Martin
WATERLOO — Jordan Newman of Madison, Wis., and Ethan Martin of Waterloo are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Brian and Ella Newman and Larry and Laura Martin, all of Waterloo.
The bride-to-be graduated from Waterloo West High in 2014 and from Iowa State University this year. She works at Covance Laboratories. The groom-to-be also graduated from West High in 2014 and will graduate from the University of Northern Iowa in December.
The 4 p.m. ceremony will take place Sept. 28 in Adair.
