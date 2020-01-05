{{featured_button_text}}
Hospice volunteers

Eight new volunteers recently joined the Cedar Valley Hospice’s team of nearly 400 volunteers who provide companionship and support to patients. Front: Darlene King, Maxine Welcher and Mary Martin Lane. Back: Val Hoy, Debra Tibbals, Timothy Newell, Jennifer Good and Linda Ochsner 

New volunteers join Cedar Valley Hospice

WATERLOO — A group of new volunteers recently joined Cedar Valley Hospice’s team of nearly 400 volunteers who donate their time and talents to serve patients and their families.

These volunteers provide companionship and socialization, work as greeters at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, as an office volunteer, a bereavement volunteer, work with children in the Eucalyptus Tree program, as quilt makers and cookie bakers, as well as assist at fundraising events.

Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers are all ages, starting at 17, and come from all backgrounds. All volunteers dealing with patients must attend a 16-hour training class to better understand the role of the staff and what services they provide to patients. This group will serve the Cedar Valley Hospice Waterloo site.

For information on becoming a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer, call 272-2002.

