Saturday, June 15, 2019
New Hartford School Multi Purpose Room
We have changed things a little by including family. Maybe your mother, father, brother, sister or children would like to come meet your classmates. Maybe a friend could assist in driving. Whatever the case come celebrate the past. Everyone whoever attended New Hartford School or lived by or in New Hartford is invited.
You have free articles remaining.
Our Master of Ceremonies is Randy Johnson. Come ready to participate in: Do you remember? Movies, Songs/TV, Roasting of classes of 1959, 1969, 1979 and 1989.
Sunday: Church at First Baptist United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m.; Lions Omelet Breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Banquet reservations are $12.50 per person by June 9 to NHHS Alumni Association, 3119 Beaver Valley St., New Hartford 50660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.