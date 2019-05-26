{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 15, 2019

New Hartford School Multi Purpose Room

We have changed things a little by including family. Maybe your mother, father, brother, sister or children would like to come meet your classmates. Maybe a friend could assist in driving. Whatever the case come celebrate the past. Everyone whoever attended New Hartford School or lived by or in New Hartford is invited.

Our Master of Ceremonies is Randy Johnson. Come ready to participate in: Do you remember? Movies, Songs/TV, Roasting of classes of 1959, 1969, 1979 and 1989.

Sunday: Church at First Baptist United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m.; Lions Omelet Breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Banquet reservations are $12.50 per person by June 9 to NHHS Alumni Association, 3119 Beaver Valley St., New Hartford 50660.

