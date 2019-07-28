{{featured_button_text}}

GORSCHE, Mark and Kristen, of Cedar Falls, boy, Luke Thomas, born June 17.

HILD, Joshua and Jennifer, of Cedar Falls, girl, Lily Lynn, born April 29.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

KANE, Daniel and Christina, of Waterloo, girl, Kinslie Jeanne, born July 3.

SCHARNHORST, Cory and Sarah, of Cedar Falls, girl, Owyn, born May 16.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments