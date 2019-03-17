Try 3 months for $3

COSE, Ryan and Maryjane, of Cedar Falls, girl, Marlo Grace, born Feb. 18.

YOUNG, Erik and Makayla, of Waterloo, boy, Emmet Scott, born Feb. 22.

ROHLFSEN, Joe and Natalie, of Jesup, girl, Emerson Rose, born March 3.

