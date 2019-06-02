WATERLOO — Bruce and Bev (Hamer) Nelson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family trip to Branson, Mo., at a later date.
They were married May 31, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Bev, now retired, was a teacher at Orange Elementary School with the Waterloo Community Schools. Bruce is a teacher at Waterloo Christian School and is the retired director of the Cedar Falls Bible Conference.
Their family includes children Jonathan and Alicia Nelson of Mora, Minn., and Hannah and Michael Lu of Houston, Texas. They also have five grandchildren, Jerah, Sophie and Lucianne Nelson and Isaac and Lydia Lu.
Cards may be sent to them at 4626 Winghaven Drive, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.