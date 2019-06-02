{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Bruce and Bev (Hamer) Nelson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family trip to Branson, Mo., at a later date.

They were married May 31, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Bev, now retired, was a teacher at Orange Elementary School with the Waterloo Community Schools. Bruce is a teacher at Waterloo Christian School and is the retired director of the Cedar Falls Bible Conference.

Their family includes children Jonathan and Alicia Nelson of Mora, Minn., and Hannah and Michael Lu of Houston, Texas. They also have five grandchildren, Jerah, Sophie and Lucianne Nelson and Isaac and Lydia Lu.

Cards may be sent to them at 4626 Winghaven Drive, Waterloo 50701.

