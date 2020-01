Nelson-Tuve

CEDAR FALLS — Taylor Nelson and Stanley Tuve are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Brian and Jennifer Nelson of Boone and John and Beverly Tuve of Parkersburg.

The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Boone High School and a 2013 graduate of Wayne State College. The groom-to-be graduated from Aplington-Parkersburg High School in 2010 and from Loras College in 2014.

The ceremony is set for Sept. 26 in Coralville.

