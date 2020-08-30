 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Nelson/60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nelson/60

WAVERLY - Dave and Betty Nelson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dave Nelson married Betty Buchholz on September 4, 1960, at St. Johns UCC in Waverly. 

Mr. Nelson retired from the Iowa D.O.T, and Mrs. Nelson retired from Wartburg.

Their family includes Jeff (Jennie) Nelson from Waverly, Jen (Nick) Frohnauer from St. Paul, Minn., Claire, Lewis, Murphy, and Jack.

You can send cards to: 1505 Stone Lane, Waverly, 50677.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News