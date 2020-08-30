× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nelson/60

WAVERLY - Dave and Betty Nelson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dave Nelson married Betty Buchholz on September 4, 1960, at St. Johns UCC in Waverly.

Mr. Nelson retired from the Iowa D.O.T, and Mrs. Nelson retired from Wartburg.

Their family includes Jeff (Jennie) Nelson from Waverly, Jen (Nick) Frohnauer from St. Paul, Minn., Claire, Lewis, Murphy, and Jack.

You can send cards to: 1505 Stone Lane, Waverly, 50677.

