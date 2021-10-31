NEIRBR Inauguration Event

WATERLOO-On October 6, the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of REALTORS® held their Inauguration to honor their latest President, Tom Herzmann from Oakridge Real Estate; 1st Vice Chair, Ryan Backes; 2nd Vice Chair, Sara Junaid. Distinguished guests include Jen Burkamper, State President and Bryon Menke the State Vice President.

The other members of the Board that were installed during the NEIRBR Inauguration were Scott Seeley, Mersiha Mustedanagic, Jennifer Lakin, Haley Anderson, Curt Martin, Alecia Bucksa, Dean Stewart, Cara Shanks and Jessica Kettleson.