Mr. and Mrs. Neil in 1964

WATERLOO — Charles and Doretta Neil will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a family trip which is being planned.

They were married March 8, 1964, at Trinity Methodist Church in Keokuk.

Chuck is retired from the University of Northern Iowa, and Doretta is retired from Waterloo Community Schools.

Their family includes Nisa of Waterloo, Cherie of Hudson, Tres of Cedar Rapids, and two granddaughters, Ella (10) and Taylor (6).

