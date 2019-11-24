2019 National Philanthropy Day Winners Announced
National Philanthropy Day (NPD) recognizes and celebrates the individuals and organizations who have done so much to enrich our community. The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Northeast Iowa Chapter National Philanthropy Day recognized Award recipients and nominees at the Nov. 14 luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
National Philanthropy Day acknowledges the entire spectrum of services provided by the nonprofit community and recognizes the profound impact that philanthropy has on the fabric of society.
There are five award categories and the 2019 winners are:
Philanthropy: Jim and Cynthia Kenyon
Legacy: Marvin and Helen Schumacher
Governance: Job Foundation Bank Board of Directors
Community Partnerships: John Deere Waterloo Works and University of Northern Iowa
Youth: Gracen Klima
These ‘Gifts of the Heart’ awards honor those individuals and groups who, through their hard work and dedication, have enhanced philanthropy, their communities and the world.
For more information please contact Karen Gebel at (319) 296-4409 or visit afpneia.org.
