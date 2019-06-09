National Merit Scholarships
EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced more than 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Area students include:
CEDAR FALLS — Alex Glascock, Cedar Falls High School, biomedical engineering, National Merit University of Iowa Scholarship; Ryley Hindman, Valley Lutheran High School, mechanical engineering, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship; William Sims, Cedar Falls High School, aerospace engineering, National Merit Brigham Young University Scholarship, Provo, Utah; and Hannah Van Sickle, Waterloo Christian School, Waterloo, English literature, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship.
DECORAH — Cassidy Carolan, Decorah High School, mechanical engineering, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship.
DENVER — Jaden Forde, Denver High School, software engineering, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship.
OELWEIN — Harrison Gieselman, home-schooled, computer engineering, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship.
