National Merit Scholarship

National Merit Scholars semifinalists named

EVANSTON, ILL. — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently announced the names of semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships offered next spring.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 PSAT. To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Area students include:

CEDAR FALLS — Renee Plassman, Ryan Westhoff, Cedar Falls High School

DUNKERTON — William Fettkether, Dunkerton High School

WATERLOO — Dylan Mack, Columbus Catholic High School; Anne Ochsner, Waterloo Christian School; Isaac Yoder, West High School

WAVERLY — Paul Zelle, Waverly-Shell Rock High School

