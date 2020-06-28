Nathen Hovatter
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Nathen Hovatter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nathen Hovatter

Happy 16th Birthday, Nathen!

Nathen Hovatter

WATERLOO—Happy 16 on the 16th! To our handsome Nathen Hovatter.

We love you very much, Your Family.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News