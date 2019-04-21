{{featured_button_text}}
Nash/50

Mr. and Mrs. Nash

TRIPOLI — Mike and Sue Nash will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on April 27, starting at 2 p.m. at their home, 2394 220th St., Tripoli.

Mike Nash and Sue Jordan were married April 6, 1969, at St. Nicholas Church, Evansdale.

Mike is retired from John Deere, and Sue has been a homemaker.

Their family includes three children, Tom and Tracy Nash of Tripoli, Chris and Thea Nash of Knob Noster, Mo., and Dan Nash of Central City, as well as five grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

