Nardini/40

ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Nardini

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Nardini are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Jay Nardini married Candy Kane on August 29, 1981, at Sunnyside Temple (now Cedar Valley Church), in Waterloo.

Jay is self employed as an attorney at Nardini Law Office in Cedar Falls. Candy is a communications director at Prairie Lakes Church.

Their family includes two children: Lindsay (Mike) Messerer, and Landon Nardini, all of Cedar Falls; along with three granddaughters: Rhiannon, Paisley, and Afton.

Cards can be sent to: 5414 Blue Bonnet Drive, Waterloo, 50701.

