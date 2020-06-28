× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Naomi Pollock

CEDAR FALLS—Naomi Pollock will be celebrating her birthday with a card shower.

Naomi was married to Albert Pollock and blessed with five daughters, Beverly Beenken, Alberta Hanneman, Sharon McCampbell, Audrey Wolfensperger and Linda Mounce. She has 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

Last year her niece entered her embroidery pillowcases in two county fairs, and she won one purple ribbon and another award for her work.

Cards can be sent to 7511 University Ave., #108, Cedar Falls, 50613

Love You Mom, From Your Family

