Naomi Pollock
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Naomi Pollock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Naomi Pollock

Naomi Pollock

Naomi Pollock

CEDAR FALLS—Naomi Pollock will be celebrating her birthday with a card shower.

Naomi was married to Albert Pollock and blessed with five daughters, Beverly Beenken, Alberta Hanneman, Sharon McCampbell, Audrey Wolfensperger and Linda Mounce. She has 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

Last year her niece entered her embroidery pillowcases in two county fairs, and she won one purple ribbon and another award for her work.

Cards can be sent to 7511 University Ave., #108, Cedar Falls, 50613

Love You Mom, From Your Family

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News