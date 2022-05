REINBECK -- Naomi De Berg of Clinton, will be 100 on May 2.

She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of Harm and Anna Veenker. She was raised in rural Grundy Center.

She married Ollie De Berg (now deceased) and lived in the Reinbeck area most of her life. She has one son Michael (Jolene) of Clinton, three grandchildren (Matthew, Jessica

and Steven) and one great-grandson (William Oliver Carroll).

Cards can be sent to her at Prairie Hills of Clinton, 1701 13th Ave North, Clinton, IA 52732.

