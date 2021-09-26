Nancy Schmitz Recognized as Iowa "4-H Alum of the Day"

Nancy Schmitz, Black Hawk County 4-H alum, was honored as a 4-H Alum of the Day by the Iowa

4-H Foundation on August 18 in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair.

The Iowa 4-H Alum of the Day is a recognition event that seeks to thank 4-H alumni for their service in spreading

the word of 4-H and living out the values of the 4-H program. Ten deserving individuals were recognized each of the

first ten days of the 2021 Iowa State Fair. The individuals honored exemplify the 4-H spirit, contribute to their local

community, and continue to support the 4-H program.

Nancy Schmitz was a member of the Mt. Vernon Pals in Black Hawk County for eight years. After graduating, she

became a co-leader of the club, and has now been the leader of the Mt. Vernon Pals for the last fifty years. She is

still co-leading the club alongside her son, Bart Schmitz. Her three children were active in the 4-H program, and now