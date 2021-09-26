Nancy Schmitz Recognized as Iowa "4-H Alum of the Day"
Nancy Schmitz, Black Hawk County 4-H alum, was honored as a 4-H Alum of the Day by the Iowa
4-H Foundation on August 18 in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair.
The Iowa 4-H Alum of the Day is a recognition event that seeks to thank 4-H alumni for their service in spreading
the word of 4-H and living out the values of the 4-H program. Ten deserving individuals were recognized each of the
first ten days of the 2021 Iowa State Fair. The individuals honored exemplify the 4-H spirit, contribute to their local
community, and continue to support the 4-H program.
Nancy Schmitz was a member of the Mt. Vernon Pals in Black Hawk County for eight years. After graduating, she
became a co-leader of the club, and has now been the leader of the Mt. Vernon Pals for the last fifty years. She is
still co-leading the club alongside her son, Bart Schmitz. Her three children were active in the 4-H program, and now
ten out of twelve of her grandchildren are involved in the club as well.
Nancy and her husband, Dan, chaired the annual Black Hawk County 4-H Omelet Breakfast for seventeen years,
raising money to help fund the county fair. She has been a fair superintendent, prepared food at Junior
4-H camp, and helped with record book judging for county awards. In 2011, her and Dan were inducted into the
Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, and her family has won the Century 4-H Family Award. Nancy and Dan also sponsor
trophies at their county fair.
Nancy serves her community in many ways outside of 4-H as well, including volunteering with her church. Her and
her husband also care for the elderly in their neighborhood through making meals and visiting them. In 2001, Nancy
and her husband received The Mayors’ Volunteer Award given by the mayors of Black Hawk County for their
dedication to their community.
“We are always thrilled to recognize Iowa 4-H alums who continue to live out what they’ve learned in 4-H, and still
support the 4-H program,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We congratulate
Nancy on this award and thank her for her support of Iowa 4-H.”
To learn more about Black Hawk County 4-H please go to: www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/4h