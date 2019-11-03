{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy McRobie

Five generations, all first daughters, include Nancy McRobie, Pam Holscher, Mandy McRobie, Halle Rediske and Rhaylee Hinderaker.  

WATERLOO — Nancy McRobie will be honored on her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 7, 1939.

Her family includes four children, 10 grandchildren (one is deceased), 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to her at 617 Vermont St., Waterloo 50702.

Happy birthday from your family!

