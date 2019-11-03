Nancy McRobie
WATERLOO — Nancy McRobie will be honored on her 80th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Nov. 7, 1939.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her family includes four children, 10 grandchildren (one is deceased), 10 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to her at 617 Vermont St., Waterloo 50702.
Happy birthday from your family!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.