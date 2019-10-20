Happy 90th birthday to Nancy Degner!
TRAER — Nancy Degner is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner, hosted by her children.
Cards and wishes may be sent to Nancy at 801 Second St., Traer 50675.
