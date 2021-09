Naber/50

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Naber are celebrating their 50h wedding anniversary with a family dinner and Rhine river cruise.

Butch Naber married Mary Hinrichs on September 11, 1971.

Mr. Naber is retired from John Deere. Mrs. Naber is retired from Western Home Communities.

The couple has three children and four grandchildren.

Their family dinner a cruse is hosted by Ryan, Travis, Christopher Naber and families.

