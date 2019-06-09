Myrtle Eyestone

WATERLOO -- Myrtle Irene (Jarard) Eyestone will celebrate her 95th birthday with a birthday party-open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Electric Park Ballroom, Waterloo, hosted by her children, David, Kathy and Larry.
She was born June 16, 1924, on a farm in Mahaska County, to Lloyd and Mary (Wymore) Jarard. She was married to Paul Burger in 1944 until his passing in 1954. She was married to Forie Eyestone from 1972 until his passing in 2003.
Myrtle was a seamstress at Powers Manufacturing.
Her family includes children David and Sandy Burger, Kathy and Pete Scaturro, Larry and Deb Burger, Rex and Pat Eyestone, Josephine and Ron Fullwood and Sherry and John Pilkington, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
