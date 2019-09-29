{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Myrtle Albrecht will celebrate her 90th birthday on Oct. 11 with a card shower and a family gathering.

She was born Oct. 11, 1929, in Leavenworth, Kan.

Her family includes children Mark Albrecht, Kim Boe, Diane Fischels and Laura Adams, and she also has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 262 Clark Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

