Myrna Kay (Jacobs) Mueller

Myrna Kay Mueller

PLAINFIELD-Myrna Kay Mueller will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

She was born on July 8, 1941 at home in rural Butler County, to Herman and Linda Jacobs.

She is the oldest of four girls.

Myrna graduated in 1959 from Plainfield High School. She married Eldean Mueller on July 22, 1962. He died May 4, 2017.

She worked at Lutheran Mutual before marriage and at Carnation and Nestle after marriage until her retirement.

Her children are: Mitchell and Ann Mueller of Waverly, Marlea and Loren Van Raden of Plainfield, Marcella and Lawain Biermann of Tripoli, Matthew and Lisa Mueller of Plainfield, Marisa and Jason Hansen of Nashua and Michael Mueller (deceased). There are 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1179 Garden Ave., Plainfield, 50666.

