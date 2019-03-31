Music Audition Results
WAVERLY — The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association hosted the 2019 IMTA District pre-college piano auditions at Wartburg College in Waverly in January.
Adjudicators were Dr. Elizabeth Allison and Dr. Nicolas Roth. Laurie Braaten-Reuter and Pat Reuter Riddle served as co-chairs for the event.
NAMTA is the local chapter of Music Teachers National Association Jean Hilbert of Waverly is the NAMTA president.
Results are listed with the student name followed by the instructor.
Level A: Winner Mason Li (Torkelson), Alternate Delia Morgan (Reuter-Riddle), Honorable Mention: Colin Thompson (Martin)
Level B: Winner Ethan Boyle (Torkelson), Alternate: Kevin Du (Torkelson), Honorable Mention: Helen Peng (Torkelson) and August Treinen (Boyle)
Level C: Winner Nyle Vallem (Reuter), Alternate: Jessica Treinen (Boyle), Honorable Mention: Summer Lim (Torkelson) and Cedric Liu (Torkelson)
Level D: Winner Chaylie Lippert (Reuter), Dino Vallem (Reuter), 1st Alternate: Kimi Du (Torkelson), 2nd Alternate: Mindy Li (Torkelson), Honorable Mention: Britain Atkins (Torkelson) and Laurel Huffman (Torkelson)
Level E: Winner Preston Atkins (Torkelson), Alternate: Ian Lewis (Reuter)
Level F: Winner Astoria Chao (Torkelson), Alternate: Katherine Frantsen (Reuter), Honorable Mention: Nathan Stanish (Reuter)
Theory Honor Roll—indicates students who scored 90 percent and above on the theory exam.
Level A: 100 Mason Li (Torkelson), 92 Colin Thompson (Martin)
Level B: 96 August Treinen (Boyle), 96 Kevin Du (Torkelson), 94 Mikayla Hiner (Martin), 92 Katherine Stanish (Reuter-Riddle), 92 Helen Peng (Torkelson), 90 Ethan Boyle (Torkelson), 90 Catalina Westendorf (Boyle)
Level C: 100 Cedric Liu (Torkelson), 98 Summer Lim (Torkelson), 98 Emily Lorenzen (Braaten-Reuter), 98 Jessica Treinen (Boyle), 96 Nyle Vallem (Reuter), 92 Gabriel Hiner (Martin), 90 Karis Lippert (Reuter Riddle)
Level D: 98 Kimi Du (Torkelson), 98 Mindy Li (Torkelson), 96 Chaylie Lippert (Reuter), 94 Elizabeth Stanish (Reuter Riddle), 94 Dino Vallem (Reuter), 90 Carmen Ortiz (Buseman)
Level E: 100 Ian Lewis (Reuter), 98 Alex Guo (Torkelson), 98 Phoebe Thrall (Torkelson), 96 Preston Atkins (Torkelson), 92 Emma Scherrer (Buseman)
Level F: 100 Nathan Stanish (Reuter), 98 Astoria Chao (Torkelson), 94 Katherine Frantsen (Reuter)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.