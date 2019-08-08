{{featured_button_text}}

John and Connie (Franzenburg) Mullan were married Aug. 22, 1969, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

John retired from teaching at Cedar Falls High School, and Connie retired from the Department of Residence at the University of Northern Iowa.

The have two sons living in New York City, Alex and Nick (Sharese).

