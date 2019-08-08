John and Connie (Franzenburg) Mullan were married Aug. 22, 1969, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.
John retired from teaching at Cedar Falls High School, and Connie retired from the Department of Residence at the University of Northern Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The have two sons living in New York City, Alex and Nick (Sharese).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.