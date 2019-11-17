{{featured_button_text}}
Venice

Mugan's winning photo of Venice

Mugan recognized for Study Away photo

WAVERLY — Anna Mugan was one of three Wartburg College students recognized for the photos they took while participating in study away opportunities through the college.

Mugan earned first place in Wartburg’s annual Study Away Photo Contest for her photo, “Gondola in Venice,” taken in Venice, Italy.

Mugan, a graphic design major, took her picture while spending May Term in Venice for a drawing and painting class. the photo was taken from the Ponte dell’Accademia bridge in Venice.

The winning photos will be installed on campus.

