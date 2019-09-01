Mueller/65

CEDAR FALLS -- Dwayne and Kathy Loseke Mueller will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
They were married Sept. 17, 1954, at Peace Lutheran Church, Platte Center, Neb.
Dwayne retired as a divisional engineer from John Deere Waterloo Works, and Kathy retired as a teacher with Cedar Falls Schools.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hosting the event will be Kim and James Hancock of Cedar Falls and Kevin and Diane Mueller of Burlington. They also have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.