Mueller/65

Mr. and Mrs. Mueller

CEDAR FALLS -- Dwayne and Kathy Loseke Mueller will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

They were married Sept. 17, 1954, at Peace Lutheran Church, Platte Center, Neb.

Dwayne retired as a divisional engineer from John Deere Waterloo Works, and Kathy retired as a teacher with Cedar Falls Schools.

Hosting the event will be Kim and James Hancock of Cedar Falls and Kevin and Diane Mueller of Burlington. They also have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

