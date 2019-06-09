CEDAR FALLS -- Jim and Cecelia Mudd are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married June 13, 1964 in Monmouth, Ill.
Their family includes children Jim and Becky Mudd, Rob Mudd and fiancée Maddie Chung, and Chris and Tracy Mudd all of Cedar Falls; Mary Kay Mudd and husband Art Bushonville of Chicago, Ill., Liz and Marc Iozzo of Oakbrook, Ill., and Kathleen and Andy Shirk of Normal, Ill., and 14 grandchildren
Cards may be sent to Jim and Cecelia Mudd, 5313 Caraway Lane No. 122, Cedar Falls 50613.
