Jim Trask & Esther Marie (Pohl) Trask

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Trask are both celebrating their 80th birthdays!

Jim and Marie have been living life to the fullest since retirement. We look forward to celebrating them with a family dinner hosted by Kris Clements and Kim Llewellyn, and a card shower.

Jim was born March 10, 1941, in Waterloo. Marie was born on July 7, 1941, in Bristow.

Their family includes two children, six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren with two more on the way!

Cards can be sent to: 914 Blue Grass Circle, Unit 308, Cedar Falls, 50613.

