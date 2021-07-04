 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. and Mrs. Trask
0 comments
BIRTHDAYS

Mr. and Mrs. Trask

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Trask

Mr. and Mrs. Trask

Jim Trask & Esther Marie (Pohl) Trask

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Trask are both celebrating their 80th birthdays!

Jim and Marie have been living life to the fullest since retirement. We look forward to celebrating them with a family dinner hosted by Kris Clements and Kim Llewellyn, and a card shower. 

Jim was born March 10, 1941, in Waterloo. Marie was born on July 7, 1941, in Bristow.

Their family includes two children, six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren with two more on the way!

Cards can be sent to: 914 Blue Grass Circle, Unit 308, Cedar Falls, 50613.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News