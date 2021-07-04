Jim Trask & Esther Marie (Pohl) Trask
CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Trask are both celebrating their 80th birthdays!
Jim and Marie have been living life to the fullest since retirement. We look forward to celebrating them with a family dinner hosted by Kris Clements and Kim Llewellyn, and a card shower.
Jim was born March 10, 1941, in Waterloo. Marie was born on July 7, 1941, in Bristow.
Their family includes two children, six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren with two more on the way!
Cards can be sent to: 914 Blue Grass Circle, Unit 308, Cedar Falls, 50613.