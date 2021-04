Mr. and Mrs. Speed

DUNKERTON-Bob and Nancy are turning 80 this Spring.

Bob was born on April 14, 1941 in Waterloo.

Nancy was born on May 5, 1941 in Waterloo.

Their family includes: nine children, 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Feel free to shower them with cards by sending them to: PO Box 331, Dunkerton, 50626.

