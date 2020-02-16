DUMONT — Bret H. and Janet F. Morgan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Bret Morgan and Janet Harris were married Feb. 6, 1970.
Bret retired from Nestle Beverage in Waverly.
They have two children, Shannan M. Morgan and Brian S. Morgan, as well as three grandchildren, Bennita, Barit and Brooks.
Cards may be sent to them at 19836 Clay Ave. Box 56, Dumont 50625.
