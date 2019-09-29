More than 400 attend 2019 Kindergarten Safety City program
CEDAR FALLS — More than 400 children attended the 2019 Kindergarten Safety City Program, held Sept. 17 through 20 at the Target Distribution Center.
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department teamed up with MercyOne, Cedar Falls Utilities and Target Corp. to put on the event, which welcomes kindergarten and pre-kindergarten children from all Cedar Falls schools, including St. Patrick’s parochial school.
The Safety City program was started in 1968.
During the event, children were able to meet emergency personnel and learn about fire prevention, calling 911, first aid, stranger danger and electrical safety. Target team members also completed a child ID kit with fingerprints on every child, which the children were able to take home to their families.
The Safety City program and related safety materials are funded annually through a grant from the Target Corp.
The Public Safety agencies of Cedar Falls want to thank Target for their commitment and support of this popular public education program.
