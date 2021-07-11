Moore/25
CLEAR LAKE-Mr. and Mrs. Moore are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower and an open house.
The couple married on July 20, 1996, in Waterloo.
Mr. Moore is a Warranty Claims Administrator. Mrs. Moore is retired.
Their family includes two children: Dale and Kelly Ulfers of Waterloo; and four grandchildren.
An open house will be from 1 to 3 p.m., on July 25, at the Central Gardens, 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake. Invitations will be sent. No gifts are requested.
Cards can be sent to: 8 Sunset View Dr., Clear Lake, 50428.