ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Moore

CLEAR LAKE-Mr. and Mrs. Moore are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower and an open house.

The couple married on July 20, 1996, in Waterloo.

Mr. Moore is a Warranty Claims Administrator. Mrs. Moore is retired.

Their family includes two children: Dale and Kelly Ulfers of Waterloo; and four grandchildren.

An open house will be from 1 to 3 p.m., on July 25, at the Central Gardens, 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake. Invitations will be sent. No gifts are requested.

Cards can be sent to: 8 Sunset View Dr., Clear Lake, 50428.

