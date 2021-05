Monroe/70

Marvin and Darlene Monroe are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Marvin Monroe married Darlene Norden at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart on June 5, 1951.

Their family includes: Mark (Mary) Monroe, Pat (Richard) Arp, Scott (Sandy) Monroe, Susan (Arlo) Wieck, all of the Dysart area, Marsha (who died in infancy), ten grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 601 Taylor St., Apt. 4A, Traer, 50675.

