Monica Winkowitsch

CEDAR FALLS -- Monica Winkowitsch is being honored on her retirement with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 9 at Orchard Hill Elementary School, 3903 Rownd St., Cedar Falls.

She is retiring on June 6 from the Cedar Falls School District/Orchard Hill Elementary after 40 years of service.

Hosting the event will be Orchard Hill teachers.

