WATERLOO — Monica “Mona” Free will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and family gathering.
She was born May 11, 1929, in Washburn to Louis and Agnes Schmitz. She married Jim Free on July 21, 1949; he died March 2014.
Her family includes five children, Peg, Jim, Tom, Mary and Jeff, along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One grandchild is deceased.
Cards may be sent to her at 1117 Maxhelen, No. 109, Waterloo 50701.
