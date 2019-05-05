{{featured_button_text}}
Monica "Mona" Free

WATERLOO — Monica “Mona” Free will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and family gathering.

She was born May 11, 1929, in Washburn to Louis and Agnes Schmitz. She married Jim Free on July 21, 1949; he died March 2014.

Her family includes five children, Peg, Jim, Tom, Mary and Jeff, along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One grandchild is deceased.

Cards may be sent to her at 1117 Maxhelen, No. 109, Waterloo 50701.

